$0.52 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $2,034,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

