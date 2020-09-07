$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. Post posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. 425,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 23.5% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Post by 239.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 348,886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Post by 152.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 255,924 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 321.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

