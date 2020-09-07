$1.80 EPS Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Msci’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.82. Msci posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,105,365. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Msci by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded down $12.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85. Msci has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

