114,534 Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $753,034,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Draftkings alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last three months.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $37.00. 12,715,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,789,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.