114,534 Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $753,034,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last three months.
Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $37.00. 12,715,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,789,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $44.79.
Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Draftkings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.