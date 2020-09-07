11,826 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

