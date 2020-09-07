11,826 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
