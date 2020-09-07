$12.78 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $12.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the lowest is $12.75 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $49.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.02 million to $64.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. B. Riley raised Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Airgain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.48. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

