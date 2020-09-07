$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 695,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,943. The firm has a market cap of $658.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

