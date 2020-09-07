2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.42.

TWOU opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

