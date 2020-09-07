$313.57 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to post sales of $313.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $329.30 million. NOW posted sales of $751.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $779.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

