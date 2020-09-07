$382.35 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report sales of $382.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.29 million. AAR posted sales of $541.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.87 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a P/E ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AAR by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of AAR by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.