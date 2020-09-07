39,926 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 3,352,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

