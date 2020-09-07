39,926 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 3,352,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.