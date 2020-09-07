3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.77. 3,266,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

