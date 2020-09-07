4,653 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Boeing stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,867,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,940,080. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.89. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

