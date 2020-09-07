$491.55 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $491.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.80 million and the lowest is $484.30 million. National Vision reported sales of $431.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National Vision by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period.

EYE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 414,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,232. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

