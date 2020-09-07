502,622 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 502,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,943. The company has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

