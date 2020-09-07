$51.99 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $51.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.65 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $58.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $202.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $204.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $233.35 million, with estimates ranging from $224.63 million to $242.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 272,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,391. The firm has a market cap of $248.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 61,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $350,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 412,098 shares of company stock worth $2,453,164 in the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 119,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,302,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.