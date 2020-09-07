9,603 Shares in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 21.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. 155,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,111. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

