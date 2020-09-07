Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,468,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $134,282,000 after purchasing an additional 76,786 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

