Accent Group Ltd (AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 24th

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11.
Accent Group Company Profile
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.