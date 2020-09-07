Accent Group Ltd (AX1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on September 24th

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

