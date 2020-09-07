ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,259 shares of company stock worth $8,330,877 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.