Acoin (ACOIN) Market Cap Reaches $50,209.72

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Acoin has a market capitalization of $50,209.72 and approximately $65.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Acoin’s official website is acoin.info . Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.