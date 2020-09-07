Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 6.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $87,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 139.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 140,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,979,000 after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 568,011 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,260,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded down $15.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.94. 3,900,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

