Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ARGKF remained flat at $$6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

