Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ARGKF remained flat at $$6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit