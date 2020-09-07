AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised AIB Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

