Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

9/1/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $34.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

8/31/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

8/31/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/5/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

8/3/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $24.00.

7/30/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

7/13/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Aimmune Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

AIMT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.22. 2,750,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). Analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

