Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,057. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

In other news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

