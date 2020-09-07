Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ING Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.