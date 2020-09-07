Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ING Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit