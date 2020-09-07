Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 110.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 11.7% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $166,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.99.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $715.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.75 and a 200-day moving average of $222.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

