Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.0% of QVT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.39. 15,885,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.