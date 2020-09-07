Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,212 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.8% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 772,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 82,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $11,864,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.39. 15,885,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The stock has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.75 and a 200 day moving average of $222.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

