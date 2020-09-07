Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

