Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANCUF. Barclays raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

