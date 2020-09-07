Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to $53.00 at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANCUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.44.

ANCUF stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

