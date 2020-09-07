Allovir’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 8th. Allovir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Allovir’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Allovir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Allovir alerts:

ALVR stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. Allovir has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Allovir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allovir will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Brainard acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 521,640 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allovir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allovir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allovir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.