Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,614.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $50.80 on Monday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,608,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,545.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.20. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

