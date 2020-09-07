Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $48.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,581.21. 2,792,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,815. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,544.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,391.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

