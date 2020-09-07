alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.39 ($18.10).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.22 ($14.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.87. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

