Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit