Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

