Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 945.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

