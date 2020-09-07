American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 143,630 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. 566,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

