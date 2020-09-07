American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

