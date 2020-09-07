Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.54. 614,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,298. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

