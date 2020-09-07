Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. CIBC lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 787,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,512. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

