Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.01. Post reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.92. 425,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,063,000 after buying an additional 66,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.2% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,422,000 after purchasing an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 9.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after buying an additional 53,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

