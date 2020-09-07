Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.88 Million

Analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report sales of $254.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $282.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 453,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,511 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. 903,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

