Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Adobe reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $11.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

