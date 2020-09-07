Analysts Expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.40 Million

Analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report sales of $203.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Cloudera posted sales of $198.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $838.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $835.00 million to $844.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $914.80 million, with estimates ranging from $861.30 million to $936.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $11.22. 9,617,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 441.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 626,696 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

