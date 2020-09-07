Analysts Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. CNH Industrial reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,432. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 146,913 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.