Analysts Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $3.10. Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.31.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,928. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

