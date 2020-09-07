Analysts Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($2.09). GALAPAGOS NV/S reported earnings per share of $8.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPG traded down $3.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,068. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

